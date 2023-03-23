Semi-truck crashes into overpass, closing lanes of Deerfoot Trail

Two lanes of southbound Deerfoot Trail are closed in northeast Calgary after a semi-truck carrying a backhoe hit the underside of the 32 Avenue overpass.

The collision happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, leaving chunks of concrete from the underside of the bridge scattered across Deerfoot Trail

No injuries were reported, but the collision caused concerns for the bridge's structural integrity.

As a result, emergency crews closed the 32 Avenue N.E. overpass in both directions so engineers could assess any damage and determine if it's safe.

Two lanes of southbound Deerfoot Trail are also closed.

It's expected the closures will be in place for a significant amount of time.