Semi-truck crashes into overpass, closing lanes of Deerfoot Trail

Two southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail were closed to traffic at 32 Avenue N.E. on Thursday, March 23, 2023 after a semi-truck hit the underside of the 32 Avenue bridge. Two southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail were closed to traffic at 32 Avenue N.E. on Thursday, March 23, 2023 after a semi-truck hit the underside of the 32 Avenue bridge.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina