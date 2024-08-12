Sentencing hearing set for Coutts protesters convicted of mischief, weapons charges

Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.

On Aug. 2, a jury also found Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert guilty of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and Olienick was convicted of possessing a pipe bomb. But they were acquitted of the more serious charge of conspiring to murder police officers.

In Lethbridge Court of King's Bench on Monday, Crown prosecutor Steven Johnston and defence lawyer Katherin Beyak agreed the sentencing hearing would begin Aug. 26.

Four days were set aside. Court heard the first two days would involve a finding of facts heard in the case. After a one day break, it resumes Aug. 29.

"It's our understanding that the sentencing submissions are one day and the decision on sentence the following day," Johnston said.

Two other protesters had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts in early 2022. In February, Christopher Lysak and Jerry Morin pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Lysak was sentenced to three years for possession of a restricted firearm in an unauthorized place, and Morin was sentenced to 3 1/2 years for conspiracy to traffic firearms.

Both sentences amounted to the time the men had already served in pretrial custody.

RCMP found the guns, ammunition and body armour in trailers near the blockade at the key Canada-U. S. border crossing and more guns, ammunition and two pipe bombs at Olienick's home in Claresholm, Alta.

The blockade was one of several held across the country to protest COVID-19 rules and vaccine mandates.

The trial heard statements and text messages from the men warning that the blockade was also a last stand against a tyrannical federal government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.