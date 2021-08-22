CALGARY -- Severe thunderstorm watches were put in place by Environment Canada for parts of central and southern Alberta on Sunday, which were expanded to include Calgary.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," it reads.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

Storms are forecast to develop by the afternoon and the watches are in place for:

Calgary

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre

Okotoks-High River-Claresholm

Drumheller-Three Hills

Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler

Rocky Mountain House-Caroline

Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan

Rainfall warnings are also in place in northwest parts of the province, including:

Grande Prairie-Beaverlodge-Valleyview

Hinton-Grande Cache

Whitecourt-Edson-Fox Creek-Swan Hills



