Severe thunderstorm watches called for Calgary, parts of central and southern Alberta
Severe thunderstorm watches are in place for parts of central and southern Alberta and rainfall warnings have been called in northeast parts of the province.
CALGARY -- Severe thunderstorm watches were put in place by Environment Canada for parts of central and southern Alberta on Sunday, which were expanded to include Calgary.
"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," it reads.
"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."
Storms are forecast to develop by the afternoon and the watches are in place for:
- Calgary
- Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre
- Okotoks-High River-Claresholm
- Drumheller-Three Hills
- Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler
- Rocky Mountain House-Caroline
- Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan
Rainfall warnings are also in place in northwest parts of the province, including:
- Grande Prairie-Beaverlodge-Valleyview
- Hinton-Grande Cache
- Whitecourt-Edson-Fox Creek-Swan Hills