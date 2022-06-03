'Shed so many tears': Family grieves death of Calgary police officer and fire investigator
The family of a 25-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service says he has died in a Florida hospital.
Scott Sampson, who was attending a conference last weekend, was seriously injured when he dove off a boat that was anchored near a sandbar.
He was taken to hospital and put into a coma, but family members have confirmed to CTV News that he has died.
"I'm writing this through such utter sadness and so many tears," wrote Scott's wife Tami on Facebook. "It's a heartache I've never felt before – broken hearts are real.
"We have all shed so many tears over losing this incredibly handsome, wonderful husband, father and grandfather of three. He will be so missed. Scott was not only my husband but he was my very best frind in life."
Tami Bishop Sampson, Scott's wife, posted this on Facebook to friends, sharing the news about his death in a Florida hospital. (Supplied)
His family says Sampson owned his own fire investigation company and was looking forward to retirement.
Details on a memorial service are not immediately known.
