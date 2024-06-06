Shooting in Calgary community of Woodlands leaves man in hospital

CALGARY
    One man was seriously injured in a shooting in the Calgary community of Woodlands on Thursday.

    Police were called to the 300 block of Woodside Circle S.W. at around 3 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

    Officers found a man in medical distress.

    EMS say the victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

    "I was just sitting in my house watching golf this afternoon with my window open and I'm pretty sure I heard like six or seven gunshots," said one area resident to CTV News.

    "They went off in a rapid succession, and I heard the helicopter come by about two minutes later, followed by a police presence."

    Police said just after 3:30 p.m. that no suspects were in custody.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

