Shot fired in cannabis dispensary robbery in N.W. Calgary, 4 suspects sought
One of four suspects connected to an armed robbery at a northwest Calgary cannabis dispensary. (Calgary police handout)
CALGARY -- Police are searching for four men connected to an armed robbery at a cannabis dispensary in northwest Calgary where a shot was fired, causing the suspects to flee.
Four men went into the Co-op Cannabis Dalhousie store, in the 5500 block of Shaganappi Trail N.W. about 9:45 p.m. on June 9. Police say the group was armed with a firearm, stun gun and a baton.
While collecting product from the store, police believe the firearm accidently went off, prompting the group to flee in a silver 2009 GMC Envoy.
No injuries were reported.
Suspect 1 is described as wearing:
- A black Adidas jacket with the hood up over a white baseball cap;
- Black pants;
- Blue Under Armour gloves;
- A black facemask, and;
- Black sunglasses.
He is also believed to have a nose piercing.
Suspect 2 is described as wearing:
- A black hoodie with a large ‘7’ design with ‘New York’ on it;
- Black pants;
- Black and red sneakers, and;
- A blue facemask.
Suspect 3 is described as wearing:
- A black hoodie with a circle design;
- Black shoes;
- White pants, and;
- A black balaclava.
Suspect 4 is described as wearing:
- A black hoodie;
- Brown Burberry-style scarf around their neck, and;
- A black facemask.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.