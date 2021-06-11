CALGARY -- Police are searching for four men connected to an armed robbery at a cannabis dispensary in northwest Calgary where a shot was fired, causing the suspects to flee.

Four men went into the Co-op Cannabis Dalhousie store, in the 5500 block of Shaganappi Trail N.W. about 9:45 p.m. on June 9. Police say the group was armed with a firearm, stun gun and a baton.

While collecting product from the store, police believe the firearm accidently went off, prompting the group to flee in a silver 2009 GMC Envoy.

No injuries were reported.

Suspect 1 is described as wearing:

A black Adidas jacket with the hood up over a white baseball cap;

Black pants;

Blue Under Armour gloves;

A black facemask, and;

Black sunglasses.

He is also believed to have a nose piercing.

Suspect 2 is described as wearing:

A black hoodie with a large ‘7’ design with ‘New York’ on it;

Black pants;

Black and red sneakers, and;

A blue facemask.

Suspect 3 is described as wearing:

A black hoodie with a circle design;

Black shoes;

White pants, and;

A black balaclava.

Suspect 4 is described as wearing:

A black hoodie;

Brown Burberry-style scarf around their neck, and;

A black facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.