CALGARY -- After yesterday's storm (more on that in our photographs section), Mother Nature has decided to spare no expense on continuing that precipitation band!

Overnight showers have tacked on a few more millimetres, and we're not done, yet. Southern Alberta rests along a hefty low that aims to push into Saskatchewan this evening; its counterclockwise (AKA "cyclonic") rotation is driving exceptional showers into central Alberta. Rainfall warnings have been issued across a multitude of zones, the most southern of which are Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer; 40 to 50 mm is expected, with up to 70 mm in isolated pockets. That's the price of the northern face of a low.

For Calgary and area, the southern face of that low will continue to drive showers, though they will be quite a bit lighter; I'm seeing seven to 12 mm remaining in the forecast, most of which will fall intermittently today, with some coming tomorrow.

Western Canada is riding a series of synoptic waves, still, alternating in three-to-four-day cycles between high and low pressure. We're in the exit region of the low-pressure region right now – hence the weather-makers going off – and will push to the high zone starting tomorrow. We can expect slow temperature gains, and fall-like conditions to lead the way.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Showers

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 6 C

Tuesday:

Early showers clear

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 6 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Thursday:

Some cloud

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: chance of showers, low 10 C

Friday:

Chance of showers, thundershower risk

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: you guessed it… showers! Low 8 C

Here's a look at the rainfall charting for the entirety of yesterday:

You can see that scar-like formation where the brunt of the storm rolled through, dumping over 20 mm in some spots and 30 mm in isolated regions – to say nothing of the hail!

I hope to update with even more photographs as we proceed; for now, here are three. Friedrich snapped this from Scotsman's Hill:

Velta showed off the lawn in Tuscany:

We'll close on the aftermath, as taken by Milt:

Thanks, all! You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!