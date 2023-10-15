Sixties Scoop survivors hold healing event at Fort Calgary

Survivors of the Sixties Scoop and their families held a healing event in Calgary Friday.

The event included talks from Elders, music, a walk – and a meal at Fort Calgary.

It was sponsored by Hull Services, a leader in children's mental health services, and the Coming Home Sixties Scoop Healing Walk Committee.

The Sixties Scoop was a mass removal of Indigenous children from their homes into the child welfare system.

Organizers said it's important to increase the awareness of long-lasting effects over several generations.

"You have to see that this happened in conjunction with the residential schools," said Coming Home Committee member Marilyn North Peigan, "and this intensified and we are still dealing with this with the child and family welfare system so we have to bring attention to it if we're going to bring any solutions moving forward."

This is the second year of the event, which organizers said is the only one of its kind in Alberta.