Smaller water main break in Franklin will begin repairs Thursday

The City of Calgary says it will begin digging up the road in Franklin on Thursday for a water main break that has impacted 10 businesses, many of whom were closed Wednesday.

A pipe burst on Tuesday around 5:00p.m. along 12th avenue N.E. near 33 St. N.E.

Local flooding along the street was relatively minor, but fast food chains such as McDonalds, A&W, Jollibee and a gym were all closed Wednesday.

Emergency Water supply trucks were delivered to the area for potable water, but not enough to operate the business.

"Try to get a hamburger. And what happens? They blow a water main," said customer Robert Boudreau, who wanted to have lunch at A&W.

"I'm wondering why water mains are all breaking at the same time around here because that can't be good. Were they all put in the ground at the same time, and they all blow at the same time?"

The city says it has prepared the area for repairs, but is unsure on how long the repair will take.

"Small breaks are not unusual," said Nancy Mackay, water services director with the city.

"Typically, we see 200 main breaks over the course of an entire year in our distribution and transmission system each year. Our system is over 5,000 kilometres of underground pipe that we often don't think about out there in the city."