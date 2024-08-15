Smoke prompts air quality advisories in Alberta

Wildfire smoke across much of central and southern Alberta prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special air quality statements and advisories on Thursday morning.

As of 7 a.m., the Air Quality Health Index in Calgary was a 7 (high risk) and forecast to reach an 8 (high risk) by the afternoon.

The AQHI ranges from one to 10+.

The AQHI in Edmonton and surrounding communities (from Grande Prairie through Coronation) was a 10+ Thursday morning, and is expected to remain at that level for most of the next 24-hours.

Light to negligible winds are compounding the rising particulate levels, allowing smoke to remain in place.

Conditions are expected to improve in southern Alberta before they do in northern Alberta due to active weather.

Instability along the foothills will likely trigger showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Friday, but rather that a typical west-to-east pattern; a weather pattern shift will introduce a more southerly influence, creating up-sloping flow with less predictable precipitation totals.

Daytime highs are expected to remain supressed Friday but return to seasonal levels for the weekend.