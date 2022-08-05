Solid competition: Alberta bricklayers go head-to-head

Mason Dave Sontag and his tender Sonny Harvey are this year's regional champions and have won the right to compete at the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 World Championships in Las Vegas in January. Mason Dave Sontag and his tender Sonny Harvey are this year's regional champions and have won the right to compete at the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 World Championships in Las Vegas in January.

Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19

The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino, speak with Toronto Police super intendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, following a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

