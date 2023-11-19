CALGARY
Calgary

    • Southeast Calgary house fire damage limited to bedroom

    Damage was confined to a bedroom of a residence on Auburn Meadows Place where a fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

    Fire investigators are looking into a house fire that happened Saturday afternoon.

    At about 2:20 p.m., crews responded to the 200 block of Auburn Meadows Place southeast.

    Smoke damage was confined to a bedroom on the second level.

    No other information was available.

