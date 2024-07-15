Southern Alberta lottery winner plans to retire: 'I'm debt free'

A southern Alberta man says his recent lottery win will help him retire early.

Michael Smith won $110,972.80 on the May 18 Lotto 6-49 draw.

Smith, who lives in Raymond, bought his ticket from a Fas Gas location in the town.

He won by matching five of the six numbers and the bonus for the draw: 27, 29, 32, 33, 35, 39 and bonus 18.

He said he checked his ticket in store.

"I honestly just kind of stood there, staring in disbelief," he said in a Monday news release.

"I checked it one more time to make sure and then I went to work."

When he got home from work, Smith showed his wife the ticket.

"She could barely process it," he said. "There were tears!"

Smith says he and his wife are most excited about having more financial freedom.

"I’m debt-free! We have a few kids that we’re excited to tell as well."