Speed a factor in deadly motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary, police say

Calgary police have released additional details about Wednesday evening's fatal collision involving a motorcycle in the city's southeast.

First responders were called regarding the crash around 6:40 p.m., and by 7 p.m. had blocked off northbound Stoney Trail approaching the 17th Avenue S.E. overpass.

Police on Thursday said a motorcycle collided with the back of an SUV, then with the cable barrier along Stoney Trail.

The motorcycle rider, a 48-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old woman, wasn't injured. Police say she remained at the scene.

Police say the motorcycle's speed at the time of the crash is considered to be a factor, and there is no indication alcohol or drugs were factors.

Investigation into the incident continues, and police are asking anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone able to assist is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.