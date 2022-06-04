Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in Saturday motorcycle crash

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after a Saturday single-vehicle crash.

Around 5:30 p.m., a motorcyclist was westbound on Stoney Trail NE attempting to get onto north Deerfoot Trail.

According to police, the driver lost control, drove through a grass boulevard and smashed his bike in the grass on the other side of an adjacent ramp.

Sgt. Steve Campbell, with the Calgary Police Service traffic section, told CTV News investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.