Spike belt deployed to stop fleeing suspect near Jasper, Alta.: RCMP

RCMP used a spike belt to stop a vehicle fleeing from police south of Jasper, Alta. on Thursday.

In an emailed statement Thursday, RCMP said the vehicle fled from police near Jasper during a mischief investigation related to a damaged Parks Canada gate.

The vehicle was located on Highway 93 at the Saskatchewan River Crossing, but police did not attempt to pull it over due to the risk to public safety involved in a potential pursuit.

Police successfully deployed a spike belt to stop the vehicle once it reached a lower-risk location. The driver then fled into the woods on foot west of Highway 93.

K-9 teams from both Parks Canada and RCMP were called in and tracked the suspect approximately 2.5 kilometres before they were arrested safely.

A male suspect is in custody and will appear before a Justice of the Peace.