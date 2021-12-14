Start 2022 off with a bang: City of Calgary brings back New Year's Eve downtown fireworks

The countdown to the end of 2021 in Calgary will culminate with a fireworks display atop the Calgary Tower.

City officials announced Tuesday that the annual tradition would be returning downtown after last year's event was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After last year's fireworks cancellation, we’re thrilled to have the dazzling fireworks show return to ring in 2022," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. "Fireworks on New Year’s Eve lift our spirits and are also a symbolic reminder that brighter days are on the horizon."

The display will be synchronized to a soundtrack aired on CJSW 90.9 FM.

Those who prefer to watch the display far from the crowds may catch a livestream on the city's New Year's Eve website.

Ninth Avenue will be closed to traffic and pedestrians between First Street S.W. and First Street S.E., and Centre Street will be closed between Sixth and Ninth Avenues, for approximately 30 minutes to accommodate the Calgary Tower fireworks. The closures are scheduled to begin at 11:45 p.m.