CALGARY -- The State of Local Emergency is being lifted in Calgary effective Monday, Mayor Naheed Nenshi announced.

The city has been under a State of Local Emergency since November 2020, which was renewed most recently on May 21 for 90 days and was scheduled to expire on Aug. 19.

"People will have different comfort levels on how to move forward," said Nenshi.

"Some people are excited about going to the Stampede. Some people will not go to the Stampede this year ... I just want to remind everyone to be kind."

The reason for the move, said Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry, is because vaccination rates continue to rise and hospital rates continue to decline.