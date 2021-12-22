'Stay home': Omicron surge worries Calgary church over in-person services

There are no rules in Alberta preventing in-person religious gatherings this Christmas, but one Calgary church is calling on others to voluntarily cancel services due to the rise in Omicron cases.

Hillhurst United Church, in northwest Calgary, issued a statement on Wednesday saying that Christmas services could be risky in the current situation.

According to the Alberta government, the capacity of places of worship is limited to one-third fire code capacity and masks are mandatory.

However, they are not eligible to participate in Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program, meaning participants are not required to show proof of vaccination to attend.

"Christmas services will serve as super spreader events across the province if they continue as planned," said Anne Yates-Laberge, Hillhurst United's executive director in a statement. "Especially without vaccination requirements for attendance."

As a result, the church says it is voluntarily cancelling its in-person Christmas services and opt for a virtual celebration instead.

"Our campaign is 'Give the gift of life this Christmas and stay home'," Yate-Laberge said.

In addition, Hillhurst United is offering free N95 masks to Calgarians in the community between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, Alberta Health announced the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since October with 786 new infections. More than 560 of those were classified as the Omicron variant, which is the new dominant strain in Alberta.