Stay off the ice: Return of warm weather has people gathering near Bow River
Sections of ice along Calgary's rivers remains in place, for now, but those who venture out atop the frozen water are potentially putting themselves, and others, at risk.
CTV News spotted dozens of people walking on the ice or sitting on the edge of a cracked ice shelf on the Bow River between the Louise Bridge and Peace Bridge Wednesday evening, while Calgary Fire Department members were on scene for a dog rescue.
The City of Calgary discourages walking on the ice on the Bow River or Elbow River as it's difficult to assess the thickness of the ice and determine whether the ice is strong enough to hold the weight of a person or animal.
If you spot someone who has fallen through the ice, call 911 immediately and do not attempt to rescue them yourself.
Anyone who falls into the frigid water is encouraged to:
- Attempt to stay calm;
- Pull yourself onto the ice on your stomach; and,
- Roll toward the shore instead of walking to distribute your weight across a larger section of the ice.
If you are unable to pull yourself onto the ice or swim to shore, anchor yourself to the ice shelf and yell for help.
For additional safety tips visit City of Calgary – Ice Safety Near Water.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
With recruitment lagging, Canadian military preparing new ethos, dress code
Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) leadership says it hopes a new military ethos and dress code refresh will help address a much-needed culture shift as it struggles to recruit more diverse personnel.
Prince William expresses sorrow for slavery in Jamaica visit
Prince William has expressed his 'profound sorrow' for slavery during a visit to Jamaica, though he stopped short of offering the apology demanded by protesters who are also seeking reparations for Britain's role in the slave trade.
Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'guilty of numerous felony violations'
A prosecutor who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last month said in his resignation letter that he believes the former president is 'guilty of numerous felony violations' and he disagreed with the Manhattan district attorney's decision not to seek an indictment.
Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to rubles for 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada
Russia plans to switch its gas sales to 'unfriendly' countries to rubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why Pierre Poilievre has a double advantage
The race to become the sixth Conservative Leader in seven years is shaping up to be a lot more fun than the previous races, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Revealed: Here's what the LGBTQ2S+ national monument will look like
Canada will soon have a national monument to honour LGBTQ2S+ communities that features a cloud-shaped, disco-ball inspired structure, as well as stages that can be used for protests and performances.
How much could the government's new pharmacare, dental promises cost?
The Liberal government’s deal with the NDP to keep them in power until 2025 comes with promises of a pair of health programs that estimates indicate could cost $13 billion combined per year.
Canadians experience lengthy wait times for passports due to surge in demand
Canadians anxious for international travel are facing some lengthy wait times for passports due to a surge in applications.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | EPS to talk rise in gun violence, weapons Thursday morning
The Edmonton Police Service is set to reveal more about recent shooting and firearms trends Thursday morning.
-
'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
-
UCP leadership to be decided by mail-in ballot, Jean accuses Kenney camp of cheating
The battle for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, and the premier's chair in Alberta, reached a boiling point Wednesday, with MLA-elect Brian Jean accusing Jason Kenney's supporters of cheating and breaking the law.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver immigration conference to focus on Ukraine crisis
The crisis in Ukraine and the push to provide humanitarian aid to those fleeing the country will be centre stage in Vancouver Thursday.
-
Indignity to human remains charge filed against Kamloops lawyer as homicide investigation unfolds
A Kamloops lawyer has been charged with indignity to human remains as RCMP continue working on what began as a missing persons case and has since become a homicide investigation.
-
Shotgun, motorcycle and $100K worth of cigarettes seized in Burnaby RCMP investigation
Mounties in Burnaby say they recently seized roughly $100,000 worth of "contraband cigarettes" from a Surrey residence.
Atlantic
-
A perfect match: N.S. woman makes life-saving organ donation to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
-
Leader of far-right group, woman charged in anti-mask protests outside N.S. top doctor's home
Two people -- including a man who has been identified as the leader of an extremist group -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A weather system is expected to bring a mix of ice and snow to the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island doctor advocates for better access to medical psychedelic treatments
A Vancouver Island doctor is among the Canadian physicians leading the way on researching and prescribing psychedelic-assisted therapy.
-
Arrest warrant issued for B.C. father missing with daughter
Police in B.C. say an arrest warrant has been issued for a Vancouver Island man who was reported missing with his daughter on Jan. 24 after he failed to hand her over to her mother under a joint custody agreement.
-
Victoria family uninjured after intruder enters home, fights with father
Victoria police say a family is uninjured after an intruder barged into their home on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
-
Ontario wastewater testing shows 'sustained increase' in COVID-19 rates
Ontario health officials tracking prevalence of COVID-19 through municipal wastewater testing say they're seeing a 'sustained increase' in the viral signal in a variety of locations.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after early morning collision in Etobicoke
A male pedestrian has serious injuries following a collision in Etobicoke Thursday morning, Toronto Paramedics say.
Montreal
-
Quebec clarifies measures put in place to welcome Ukrainians
The Quebec government is clarifying the measures put in place to welcome Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.
-
Disgraced sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in jail for domestic abuse conviction
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
-
Montreal mother told to leave Eaton Centre for breastfeeding infant son
A Montreal mother says she was aghast and embarrassed after being told by a security guard at the Eaton Centre to stop breastfeeding her infant son or she will have to leave the premises.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera last year
New statistics show Ottawa's eight photo radar cameras issued 80,944 tickets for speeding in 2021.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King to appear in court
Pat King, a leader of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests in downtown Ottawa last month, will be back in court this afternoon.
-
No timeline for when public servants will be back to the office in downtown Ottawa
Mayor Jim Watson made a plea this week for the federal government to send workers back downtown because businesses are suffering and transit ridership is low.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man travels to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees
A Guelph man has travelled to eastern Europe to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic closing at end of March
Another one of Waterloo Region's major COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closing its doors as demand goes down.
-
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
Saskatoon
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. will spend millions to cut surgery backlog
The Saskatchewan government is hoping an injection of cash will bolster a provincial health care system battered by COVID-19 and help cut down a surgical waitlist that ballooned during the pandemic.
-
5 things you need to know about Saskatchewan's 2022 budget
The 2022-23 Saskatchewan provincial budget has been released. Here are five things you need to know.
Northern Ontario
-
Many school buses cancelled in the northeast Thursday
All four student transportation services in northeastern Ontario have at least one route cancellation following an overnight winter storm.
-
Messy weather continues Espanola to Mattawa
Environment Canada says a 'messy mix of snow and ice pellets with the risk of freezing rain' will continue Thursday morning from Espanola to Mattawa.
-
With recruitment lagging, Canadian military preparing new ethos, dress code
Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) leadership says it hopes a new military ethos and dress code refresh will help address a much-needed culture shift as it struggles to recruit more diverse personnel.
Winnipeg
-
Problems with Winnipeg police headquarters building still emerging, union says
Deficiencies continue to emerge in the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters building.
-
Road reopened after 3-vehicle crash, diesel spill in Winnipeg
A section of Winnipeg’s Main Street was closed Thursday morning due to a three-vehicle crash and a diesel spill, but it has since reopened.
-
Rare meteor believed to be the size of a basketball spotted in southern Manitoba
A weather camera in Brandon captured a meteor streaking across the southern Manitoba sky northwest of the city.
Regina
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
-
Sask. residents to pay PST on event tickets this fall
Saskatchewan residents can expect to pay more for event tickets and tobacco products beginning this fall, due to the expansion of some taxes in the 2022-23 provincial budget.