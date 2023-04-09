StoryBook presents musical fable Ella Enchanted

Calgary's StoryBook Theatre is presenting the Canadian premiere of Ella Enchanted.

The musical tells the story of Ella of Frell, who is given the gift of obedience by Lucinda, her misguided fairy godmother.

Ella is forced to do anything people command of her, which sets her on a quest to rid herself of the curse.

Along the way, she's forced to outwit ogres, avoid giants, connect with a prince, endure and survive her step-family, until she ultimately finds the power to truly be herself.

"Most people had no idea this movie was brought to life as a musical, which will be perfect and fun for all ages," said StoryBook Theatre’s Artistic Producer, JP Thibodeau. "We are excited to be the Canadian premiere of this incredible show!"

Ella Enchanted was originally a 2004 film starring Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway as Ella.

StoryBook's production stars Nina arny R. Mabugat as Ella and Alexandra Woodley as Lucinda. It's directed by Samantha Currie.

It runs at 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Beddington Theatre Arts Centre. For tickets, go here.