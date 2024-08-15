Stretch of Calgary CTrain Red Line closing over the weekend for maintenance work

A significant chunk of the CTrain line in northwest Calgary will be closed over the weekend.

The city will be closing the Red Line between Sunnyside and Brentwood stations all day on Aug. 17 and 18 to accommodate repairs and maintenance.

The closure will affect Sunnyside, SAIT/AUArts/Jubilee, Lions Park, Banff Trail, University and Brentwood stations.

Trains coming from the south and downtown will terminate at Sunnyside Station, while trains from the northwest will terminate at Brentwood Station.

Calgary Transit will have shuttle buses replacing service between these stations.

Full CTrain service is expected to return on Monday.

City crews will be working on lighting installation work in the 19th Street N.W. Tunnel and other projects, as time allows.

“Some work can be completed while keeping the trains on track, but there are certain projects that are just too big, or can’t share the space safely while trains are in service, and they require fully closing off sections of the line,” Calgary Transit said on its website.

More information about the closure can be found on Calgary Transit’s website.

Brentwood Station elevator closed

Additionally, the elevator at Brentwood Station will be closed from Aug. 12 to Sept. 14, so the train platform will only be accessible via stairs.

An elevator replacement shuttle is available for anyone who cannot use the stairs. It will transport travellers to and from Dalhousie Station.

The shuttles will be accessible at the north and south sides of Brentwood Station.