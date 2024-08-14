Sun and cloud Thursday morning; a little messy in the afternoon

Thursday comes with sun and cloud in the morning but the afternoon will be messy for some communities.

Thunderstorms will develop in the foothills throughout the afternoon and track east.

All the ingredients are in place for some cells to become more severe.

Larger hail and strong winds are possible along the foothills and areas along Highway 2.

Calgary is included in this.

A low rolls in on Friday, which will result in widespread rainfall in central and southern Alberta throughout the day.

Ten millimetres of rain is likely in Calgary.

Some YYC communities will also see some embedded thunderstorms, which will tack on another five millimetres of rain.

It will also be cool and windy.

It will start to shape up on Saturday morning but lingering instability will create some late-day thunderstorms.