Sunalta homicide victim identified by Calgary police

Calgary police have identified a man killed in a Sunalta shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of 17th Street S.W. just before 3:30 for reports of a shooting and arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim — identified on Friday as Eric Riendeau, 36, of Calgary — was pronounced dead on scene.

It marks the first homicide of 2022 and police believe the killing was targeted.

Investigators are searching for a suspect vehicle described as a small black or dark grey SUV, that may have frequented the area.

A stretch of 12th Avenue, between 17th and 18th Streets S.W., remains closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.