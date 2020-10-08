CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has identified the man who was found dead at an intersection along Memorial Drive Tuesday morning and has located a suspicious vehicle believe to be connected to the crime.

Earlier on Thursday, an autopsy confirmed the deceased —who was found in the street after either falling from or being pushed out of a moving vehicle — as 59-year-old David Bawden of Calgary.

Police were then called to a home on 17 Street. S.W., where a vehicle matching the description of the one was located.

Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested at the scene. They have not been formally charged.

A search warrant was also executed on the home, but police have not said anything about what, if anything, was seized.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Memorial Drive and 36th Street E. shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday and encountered a lifeless man in the road.

Investigators believe Bawden had been walking eastbound in the curb lane of Memorial Drive — between the Bridgeland and Calgary Zoo LRT stations — in the minutes prior to his death. It's believed a Volkswagen Jetta pulled up beside Bawden and he entered the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

A silver Volkswagen Jetta

Believed to be a 2019 or 2020 model

With Alberta licence plate CHG 6058

Having a 'Jesus' bumper sticker below the plate

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who has dash camera footage of eastbound Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and 36th Street N.E., recorded Tuesday between the hours of 8:35 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.