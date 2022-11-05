Suspicious death in northwest Calgary under investigation

Police are investigating a suspicious death Friday in northwest Calgary.

They said they were called to the 100 block of Bermuda Drive N.W. around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a deceased person.

A police spokesperson said they thought it might be an overdose, but further investigation led them to ask homicide detectives to look further into the death.

Detectives interviewed the person's roommates.

No arrests have been made.

An autopsy will be completed Monday.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.