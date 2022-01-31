Swimming at Sikome Lake in the cards this summer: province

Plans are in place to reopen a popular swimming hole in Fish Creek Provincial Park this summer.

The manmade Sikome Aquatic Facility remained dry throughout 2021 in response to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and public health orders in the spring.

When the province announced plans to ease restrictions on Canada Day last year as part of its 'Open For Summer' declaration, it was too late for Sikome Lake as the filling process takes approximately eight weeks.

The ministry of environment and parks confirmed to CTV News Monday that the lake is expected to welcome visitors this summer.

"More Albertans than ever before are exploring our great province and experiencing all that our provincial parks and public lands have to offer," said the ministry in a statement. "We recognize the importance of the Sikome Aquatic Facility to the community and we are committed to creating safe outdoor recreation opportunities for Albertans to enjoy."

Alberta Parks is now accepting applications for summer positions at the lake.

For admission rates and updated information on a tentative opening date, visit Sikome Aquatic Facility.