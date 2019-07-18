The 17-year-old accused of shooting a German tourist in the head on an Alberta highway last summer will not testify at his trial.

The teen, from the Stony Nakoda First Nation, west of Calgary, can’t be named because of his age.

He is facing five charges including; recklessly discharging a firearm with intent to wound, aggravated assault and assault.

Horst Stewin suffered life-altering injuries after being shot while driving along Highway 1A near Morley in August of 2018.

On Thursday, the defence announced it would not be calling any evidence.

The case is back in court on August 28.