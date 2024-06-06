Teenager clinging to life following stabbing in Forest Lawn

A teen boy was rushed to hospital from Forest Lawn on Thursday night, clinging to life after he was stabbed.

EMS say they were called to the 1300 block of 41 Street S.E. just before 7 p.m., where they found a youth who had suffered a traumatic injury.

EMS say the youth was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

CTV Calgary has learned the victim is male.

Police confirmed the incident was a stabbing.

Well into Thursday night, investigators held an outdoor scene.

At the time of this writing, police could not provide further details regarding the incident or suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.