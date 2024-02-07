The fog will continue for a little while longer

Fog advisories are in place for all of southern Alberta and much of central Alberta.

There are dense fog patches and freezing drizzle, so expect poor driving conditions with slippery roads and low visibility through tomorrow.

Then, by the supper hours on Thursday, we will likely get some snow that could accumulate.

One to three centimetres are expected for Calgary between the hours of 4 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

While this week is cool and packed with clouds, we should see that sun again by Friday afternoon.

If you like milder temperatures, we return to plus-single-digit highs for three days starting Saturday.

We had a visit from some wonderful FFCA South Middle School students for our Weather in the Classroom program.

They sure did have some fun in the CTV studio today.

Thanks for spending the afternoon with us!

We had a visit from some wonderful FFCA South Middle School students for our Weather in the Classroom program.