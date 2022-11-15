'There will be a push' to keep skiing World Cup in Lake Louise, Olympic medallist says

For more than 30 years, ski fans have flocked to Lake Louise to see some of the best in the business.

It's hosted American superstars Bode Miller and Lindsey Vonn – an Olympic champion who even has a run named after her.

The "Herminator" – Austrian racer Hermann Maier – also thrilled fans with his speed and technique on the course.

The World Cup races will go this year as scheduled but this is likely the last year Albertans will have a chance to see alpine races on home snow.

The women don't have a race scheduled in Canada next year, so it's very likely this will be the end of the line for the women at Lake Louise.

Olympic gold medallist Kerrin Lee-Gartner isn't happy about it.

"It's sad for Canadians, it's sad for the locals and of course for the racers and the circuit. This is not just affecting Canadians, the whole circuit is sad that this is happening," she told CTV News.

"Sometimes you don't realize what you have until it's gone. So I'm thinking they're really going to miss Lake Louise on the schedule next year."

Bode Miller skis during the men's World Cup super-G ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The men do have a race scheduled in Canada next year, but it doesn't say where.

Rumours are floating out there it may be held in Quebec, which could also spell the end for the men at Lake Louise.

Darin McBeath, a former member of the Canada's alpine ski team, says Lake Louise has always been the perfect start to the World Cup season because we have the snow here.

He says if it's gone, it will definitely be missed not just for the race but for its beauty as well.

"I've skied at Louise, I don't know how may times in my life. I don't know how many times I've raced that course," he said.

"When you're standing at the top of Lake Louise and I would encourage anyone to do so, just take a look across the valley. It's one of the most majestic views if anything that will be missed."

Max Gartner, who coached the Canadian ski team for years, says if the races are gone it will have an impact on the next generation of Canada’s ski racers.

"I think Canada needs to stand ground and I think Lake Louise is a big part of it," he said.

"It will have a big impact if we lose it on our development. That affect will come in three, four, five years down the road."

Hermann Maier, of Austria, waves after crossing the finish line in second place at the men's World Cup Super-G in Lake Louise, Alta. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004. (CP PHOTO/Jeff McIntosh)

Lee-Gartner says she's still hopeful the World Cup races will return to Lake Louise.

"I don't think for one second that Alpine Canada and ski racing fans in Canada are just sitting back and letting this happen. I think there will be a push to get things going again," she said.

"I just think that we still need a downhill. The downhill, it's like Formula One in skiing – we can't let that go."

The men's downhill race will be held on Nov. 25,, followed by the Super-G races on Nov. 26 and 27.

The women take to the course the following weekend with the downhill on Dec. 2 and 3, with the Super-G the next day.