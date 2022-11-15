'There will be a push' to keep skiing World Cup in Lake Louise, Olympic medallist says
For more than 30 years, ski fans have flocked to Lake Louise to see some of the best in the business.
It's hosted American superstars Bode Miller and Lindsey Vonn – an Olympic champion who even has a run named after her.
The "Herminator" – Austrian racer Hermann Maier – also thrilled fans with his speed and technique on the course.
The World Cup races will go this year as scheduled but this is likely the last year Albertans will have a chance to see alpine races on home snow.
The women don't have a race scheduled in Canada next year, so it's very likely this will be the end of the line for the women at Lake Louise.
Olympic gold medallist Kerrin Lee-Gartner isn't happy about it.
"It's sad for Canadians, it's sad for the locals and of course for the racers and the circuit. This is not just affecting Canadians, the whole circuit is sad that this is happening," she told CTV News.
"Sometimes you don't realize what you have until it's gone. So I'm thinking they're really going to miss Lake Louise on the schedule next year."
Bode Miller skis during the men's World Cup super-G ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The men do have a race scheduled in Canada next year, but it doesn't say where.
Rumours are floating out there it may be held in Quebec, which could also spell the end for the men at Lake Louise.
Darin McBeath, a former member of the Canada's alpine ski team, says Lake Louise has always been the perfect start to the World Cup season because we have the snow here.
He says if it's gone, it will definitely be missed not just for the race but for its beauty as well.
"I've skied at Louise, I don't know how may times in my life. I don't know how many times I've raced that course," he said.
"When you're standing at the top of Lake Louise and I would encourage anyone to do so, just take a look across the valley. It's one of the most majestic views if anything that will be missed."
Max Gartner, who coached the Canadian ski team for years, says if the races are gone it will have an impact on the next generation of Canada’s ski racers.
"I think Canada needs to stand ground and I think Lake Louise is a big part of it," he said.
"It will have a big impact if we lose it on our development. That affect will come in three, four, five years down the road."
Hermann Maier, of Austria, waves after crossing the finish line in second place at the men's World Cup Super-G in Lake Louise, Alta. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004. (CP PHOTO/Jeff McIntosh)
Lee-Gartner says she's still hopeful the World Cup races will return to Lake Louise.
"I don't think for one second that Alpine Canada and ski racing fans in Canada are just sitting back and letting this happen. I think there will be a push to get things going again," she said.
"I just think that we still need a downhill. The downhill, it's like Formula One in skiing – we can't let that go."
The men's downhill race will be held on Nov. 25,, followed by the Super-G races on Nov. 26 and 27.
The women take to the course the following weekend with the downhill on Dec. 2 and 3, with the Super-G the next day.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poland's foreign ministry says missile that killed 2 was Russian-made, president displays caution
Poland's foreign ministry says that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that would mark the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. Polish President Andrzej Duda was more cautious, telling reporters that officials did not know for sure who fired the missile and that it was 'most probably' Russian-made.
EXPLAINER | How NATO's obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict
A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and if it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO’s principle of collective defence known as Article 5.
WATCH LIVE | Trump expected to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Biden calls 'emergency' meeting after missile hits Poland
President Joe Biden called an "emergency" meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a "Russian-made" missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.
Members of Pentagon's UFO task force briefed Canadian military officials this year
Members of the Pentagon's UFO task force briefed Canadian air force and military intelligence officials on Feb. 22, according to documents released this week.
A 'big bill' for tow trucks, 'threat to democracy': What we learned from top RCMP officials' convoy commission testimony
A pair of RCMP officials, including Commissioner Brenda Lucki, were in the hot seat at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about the federal police forces' involvement in handling the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act.
MPs in for more late nights after Liberals pass motion to extend House hours
Members of Parliament could be in for many more late nights, now that the Liberals have passed a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours on a day-to-day basis, between now and June.
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
Trudeau 'closely monitoring' situation in Poland as Biden calls emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended an emergency meeting of G7 and NATO leaders called by U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia after Poland said Tuesday that a Russian-made missile hit its territory and killed two people.
Edmonton
-
EPSB asks province for thresholds for in-school masking, claiming enforcement difficulty without government support
The trustees of Edmonton's public school division want a meeting with Alberta's new top doctor and clarity on when it is appropriate to resurrect health measures brought in during the pandemic, such as mask mandates.
-
-
Dad who donated poppies to Edmonton shoppers wins $20K in Remembrance Day lottery draw
A local veteran who donated hundreds of dollars to outfit Edmontonians with poppies earlier this month won $20,000 in the Cash and Cars Lottery draw on Remembrance Day.
Vancouver
-
More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
-
99% of Indian status card holders have experienced discrimination when presenting ID: UBCIC report
Encountering racism is a near-universal experience for people who use Indian status cards, according to a survey by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.
-
For the 2nd time since Nov. 1, Coquitlam RCMP want to know if you lost a diamond ring
For the second time this month, Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for the rightful owner of a diamond ring that was turned over to their detachment.
Atlantic
-
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement to conclude a class-action lawsuit that alleged Roman Catholic clergy with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth had sexually abused children for decades.
-
CBRM mayor back on the job after receiving threats over Santa parade route change
Twenty-four hours after receiving threats, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall was back on the job Tuesday.
-
Wintry mix expected in the Maritimes Wednesday; snowfall warnings for New Brunswick
An autumn mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain will impact the Maritimes Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder trial for men who escaped Vancouver Island prison adjourned after accused suffers back injury
The second day of trial for two inmates accused of killing a man after they escaped from a minimum-security prison near Victoria was adjourned before it began Tuesday.
-
Teen prevents men from entering her car during attempted abduction in Langford, B.C.
The West Shore RCMP are warning the public of an abduction attempt that was reported in Langford, B.C., on Monday evening.
-
Another dead humpback whale found on B.C. coast
Another dead humpback whale has been found in B.C., this time on a beach in northeastern Haida Gwaii.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman in final stages of MAiD application after nearly a decade-long search for housing
A disabled 32-year-old woman says she is in the final stages of requesting a medically-assisted death after seven futile years of applying for affordable housing in Toronto.
-
When will more children's pain medications arrive in Ontario? Pharmacy expert says it’s hard to predict
Canada is set to receive a foreign supply of children’s pain medications, but Ontario’s Pharmacists Association says it's difficult to predict when the shipment will arrive or if it will keep shelves stocked.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, 3 others injured in Parkdale shooting, police say
One person has died, and three others have been injured in a shooting in Parkdale, police say.
Montreal
-
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
-
Woman in critical condition after car crashes into Laval grocery store
A pedestrian is in critical condition after a car collided with her before crashing into a grocery store in Laval Tuesday afternoon.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday as freezing temperatures hit
After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snow of the season.
Ottawa
-
Flu season has arrived in Ottawa
Flu season is here and it's earlier and tougher than normal, according to Ottawa Public Health.
-
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa on Wednesday
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 cm of snow on Wednesday.
-
Restaurants feeling the crunch of lettuce shortage
A lettuce shortage is forcing restaurants to make the tough decision between upping their prices or pulling the leafy green from their menu.
Kitchener
-
'I just worry for the little ones': Local family deals with 2 kids sick with RSV
The rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children is putting a strain on hospitals across the country including in Waterloo Region.
-
Conestoga College international students speak out over high fees
International students at Conestoga College are speaking out about rising tuition fees and joining others across the province calling on the Ontario government for some relief.
-
From Waterloo to Qatar: Long-time soccer fan attending FIFA World Cup
The world’s game will bring sporting fanatics from around the world to Qatar to enjoy soccer’s greatest competition – and a fan from Waterloo will be among them.
Saskatoon
-
City releases cost estimates of downtown entertainment district sites
Saskatoon city council will vote on the location of the proposed downtown entertainment district on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.
-
Saskatoon police lay further charges against Dawn Walker
A Saskatoon woman who has been charged after faking her death and that of her son is facing further charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
-
New Sault Ste. Marie council sworn in
Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor and four new councillors, along with the rest of city council, took their respective oaths of office Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
More private health-care options, crime prevention take centre stage in Manitoba's throne speech
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
-
'It changed our lives forever': How blood donations gave a Manitoba family one last Christmas together
Blood donations have made a huge difference in the lives of a Manitoba family – it gave them extra time with their son and the chance to celebrate the holidays one last time together.
-
Tenants in two Winnipeg apartments complain of no heat and mould
From no heat to mould, tenants of two Winnipeg apartment buildings are speaking out about their living conditions.
Regina
-
SHA recommends vaccines as influenza cases rise in Sask.
Influenza cases are quickly rising in Saskatchewan with the majority of the increase being seen in children and young adults.
-
'No plans' by Saskatchewan government to loosen licence requirements for truckers
The Saskatchewan government is seeking to reassure the families of those killed or injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that it will not be loosening rules for truck driving licences.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.