Thursday's going to be a wet one. Cold and windy, too

Heavy rain Wednesday night through Thursday in Calgary.

A total of 10 to 20 millimetres is likely.

It will also be chilly and windy:

The rain should clear out by 10 p.m. on Thursday in YYC.

Some sun will make its way back on Friday, which will help get our temperatures up to normal.

The weekend looks pleasant with a daytime high close to 20 C for Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud.