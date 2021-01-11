Advertisement
'Time to hit pause:' Alberta mayors make last ditch effort to stop EMS dispatch consolidation
CALGARY -- The mayors of four Alberta communities continue to push back against the provincial government's plan to consolidate EMS dispatch into a province-wide system set to begin Jan. 12.
On the eve of the start of the transition, the leaders from Calgary, Lethbridge, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and Red Deer will hold a joint virtual news conference on the issue.
Mayor Nenshi took to Twitter to say it’s "time to hit pause", adding "transitioning to this system will lead to a reduction in service to Calgarians."
Alberta has been running a dispatch system for the rest of the province since 2009 and in August Alberta Health Services announced plans to centralize these final four municipal-run sites.
The group of mayors have strongly advocated against the changes, worried it will lead to lengthier response times that could potentially cost lives. They argue local dispatchers can send help and accurate information quicker than someone picking up the phone in a different part of the province.
Chris Spearman, Lethbridge’s mayor, says his city’s council is also willing to pay more than a million dollars to retain EMS dispatch in the city.
The health minister has stressed patient care will not be impacted by the change. Tyler Shandro says technology today is far more efficient than it was a decade ago.
Streaming EMS dispatch is expected to save the Alberta government a total of $9 million which, according to Shandro, will go back into the medical system.
The mayors of the four communities are expected to hold a joint news conference late Monday morning on the issue.