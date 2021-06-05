CALGARY -- An alert has been issued for a tornado witnessed near the town of High River on Saturday.

Alberta Emergency Alert called the advisory at approximately 2 p.m.

Officials say it is east of the community and is moving eastward at 25 km/h.

Environment Canada confirmed the report, and said the storm was moving a bit faster at 30 km/h.

Residents in the hamlet of Blackie are urged to take cover as the storm is headed in their direction.

" This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," Environment Canada said.

The safest place is indoors, inside a rom on the lowest floor of your home, always from outside walls and windows.

If you are in a mobile home, vehicle, tent, trailer or other temporary or free-standing structure, move immediately to a strong building if possible.

"As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."

Environment Canada's tornado warning is in effect for Foothills County near Blackie and Vulcan County near Vulcan, Ensign, Arrowwood, Herronton and Queenstown.

There are no details on the severity of the tornado at this time.

Blackie is located about 83 kilometres southeast of Calgary.