Truck slams into bus, vehicles and building in northwest Calgary

Calgary police are investigating a collision in the city's northwest on Wednesday that saw a pickup truck plow into several vehicles before crashing into a building.

It happened in the area of Nose Hill Drive and John Laurie Boulevard at around 3 p.m.

One of the vehicles hit by the truck was a Calgary Transit bus.

The driver of the pickup, who suffered a medical emergency, was taken to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

Paramedics treated other people at the scene for minor injuries.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, the building hit by the vehicle didn't suffer any structural damage, only cosmetic.