Tuesday morning gas leak causes evacuation of northeast Calgary strip mall

A gas leak caused the evacuation of a strip mall in northeast Calgary Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department confirmed that around 9:40 a.m., a contractor was doing HVAC repairs that caused a leak at 3508 32 Avenue N.E.

They said 18 units in the mall were evacuated of somewhere between 30 and 40 people.

No one was injured.

ATCO crews are on scene and have managed to shut off the gas.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.