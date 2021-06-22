Advertisement
Tuesday’s heat replaced by more seasonal temperatures Wednesday
Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021 9:01AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 22, 2021 9:03AM MDT
CALGARY -- The heat spreads across Alberta Tuesday as a large chunk of the province is expected to see afternoon temperatures near the 30 C mark. The hottest temperatures reserved for extreme southern Alberta where daytime highs approach the mid-30s. Wind speed picks up through the afternoon, becoming gusty at times in extreme southern communities.
Wednesday brings a break from the heat as temperatures cool back down and moisture returns later in the day to the mountains and foothills. Rain spreads across southern Alberta Wednesday night and throughout Thursday.
Here's the five day forecast:
Tuesday:
- Mainly sunny, W 20g40 km/h
- Daytime high: 31 C
- Overnight: Clear, wind becoming light, 15 C
Wednesday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Overnight: Chance of showers early evening, showers overnight, 12 C
Thursday:
- Periods of rain in the morning, chance of showers in the afternoon
- Daytime high: 19 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 12 C
Friday:
- Mainly sunny, warm
- Daytime high: 26 C
- Overnight: Clear, warm night, 16 C
Saturday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 29 C
- Overnight: Clear, 16 C
