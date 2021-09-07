CALGARY -- Students at the University of Calgary will be protesting the school's decision to allow for online classes that members of the student body believe came with little consideration for their needs.

Students say they will gather at MacEwan Hall starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday and hold the university to account for transitioning classes to online, a mere two weeks before lectures started.

Organizer John Rawlek wants the university to "uphold its commitment of providing classes it gave to students four months ago, or take responsibility for the thousands of dollars in fees their last minute decision cost students."

The University of Calgary says the vast majority of its course offerings will involve in-person learning, despite the decision of some instructors to move classes online.

School officials issued the following statement to CTV News late Tuesday morning in responses to the rally.

The University of Calgary’s top priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff.

The environment continues to change rapidly. The pandemic has forced many post-secondary institutions, including the University of Calgary, to make difficult decisions on a short timeframe in order to ensure our campus is safe for students, faculty and staff. These are not decisions we make lightly.

The university is actively working with and supporting students who have been affected by modality changes. This includes:

Support for finding classes with the modality of course delivery they prefer through their faculty advisors;

Facilitated in-person study groups through the Student Success Centre for some online courses;

Dedicated spaces for students to participate in online courses with their peers;

Bursaries to offset financial hardship;

Elimination of campus recreation and transit fees for those with completely online schedules (with the option to opt in for those who want to use on campus facilities);

Continuing to offer in-person experiential research and learning opportunities for students, including for internships and student work placements; and

In-person student services and extra-curricular activities.

In making our decisions we have been guided by provincial recommendations, scientific evidence (supported by the University of Calgary’s Centre for Health Informatics Tracker) and input from students, faculty and staff.

Our commitment to all parties has been to track the situation carefully and make changes as necessary to keep our community safe, feeling safe and open for the fall.

School officials said in August that roughly 88 per cent of fall courses would be conducted in the traditional mode of instruction.