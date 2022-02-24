Ukraine flag raised at Calgary city hall in 'show of support'

The flag of Ukraine flies at Calgary city hall as a show of support for the country under attack by Russia. The flag of Ukraine flies at Calgary city hall as a show of support for the country under attack by Russia.

Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape.

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armoured personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP / Vadim Ghirda)

