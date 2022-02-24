Ukraine flag raised at Calgary city hall in 'show of support'

The flag of Ukraine was raised at Calgary city hall on Thursday "to show support for a sovereign nation under a horrifying and unprovoked attack" officials said in a release.

The move was done "on behalf of Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Calgary city council and in partnership with city manager David Duckworth and city administration," read a release.

"We stand in support of the Ukrainian community in our city and the people who have close ties to their homeland."

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government pleaded for help as it said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a "full-scale war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order.

President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed Moscow's most aggressive action since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and chillingly referred to his country's nuclear arsenal. He threatened any foreign country trying to interfere with "consequences you have never seen."

Ukrainian officials said their forces were battling Russians on a series of fronts.