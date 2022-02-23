Ukrainian Calgarians concerned for family as tensions rise and Alberta pledges $1 million to humanitarian aid

Calgarians with family members in Ukraine such as Tatiana Reynolds expressed concern Wednesday over events taking place there, as Premier Kenney announced $1 million in funding for the Ukrainian Canadian Congress

Rebels ask Russia for help in potential prelude to war

The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian 'aggression,' an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned about.

