Ukrainian Calgarians concerned for family as tensions rise and Alberta pledges $1 million to humanitarian aid

Alberta’s premier is committing $1 million to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help with humanitarian aid for Ukrainian Citizens, as Russian troops appear poised to invade their country.

Kenney denounced Russian aggression, saying stiffer sanctions are needed against President Vladimir Putin.

Jason Kenney met with former Alberta premier Ed Stelmach and the Consul General of Ukraine in Edmonton, Oleksandr Danyleiko.

"We are deeply concerned about Vladimir Putin's aggression compromising the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," said Kenney.

“It’s important to all of us that we stand in solidarity with them as they see their homeland and the homeland of their ancestors subject to this kind of aggression that we have not seen in Europe since the 1940’s.”

Calgarians Maryna Kaut and Tatiana Reynolds both have family in Ukraine including their parents.

“I think that Putin is threatening the world and not just Ukraine,” said Kaut.

She feels sanctions announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday were not stiff enough.

“I think that the lack of robust response from the west allows Kremlin and other authoritarian regimes just to strive, even for further power and further territory,” said Kaut.

Maryna Kaut has family in the Ukraine. “I think that Putin is threatening the world and not just Ukraine,” said Kaut.

Meanwhile Reynolds says her family are safe for now.

“When I talk to my family, they said, ‘if it comes to a conflict, they are ready to fight,’” said Reynolds.

“Young people, they're ready to fight. They will not just give up and give in saying ‘I'll just carry on with Russia.’ They develop this sense of independency and the country on its own. They don't want to be ruled by Russia.”

Kenney meantime blamed US president Joe Biden for escalating tensions with the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, pleading with Trudeau to lobby for it to be built.

“So Americans can buy more oil from Alberta instead of Russia,” said Kenney.

"President Biden is now importing over 800,000 barrels a day of conflict oil, filling the treasuries of Vladimir Putin's Russia that is fuelling this military aggression against Ukraine. This is unacceptable.”