University of Lethbridge students (finally) able to celebrate in-person graduation

Some 1,220 students will cross the stage at the University of Lethbridge's graduation ceremonies this week after two years where in-person convocations weren't held.

The ceremonies – held on June 1, 2 and 3 – are honouring not only those who graduated this past spring semester, but also alumni that graduation in 2020 or 2021.

"(It) felt really good," said 2020 graduate Parker Knibb. "(It) felt overdue but it was good."

"It’s a great opportunity to come back and actually get to see everybody, see them walk the stage and walk the stage myself."

2020 graduate Carleigh Grier-Stewart says the moment was extra special for her and her family.

"It feels amazing," she exclaimed. "It feels like even though I graduated two years ago, I’ve passed that milestone."

"It was amazing, just a great experience," said parent Robert Whitten. "To miss it in 2020 was unfortunate, but it was great for us as parents and I’m sure for the students as well."

In total, 99 Indigenous students graduated from the U of L this year, which sets a record for the institution. Over the last decade, the university has seen on average 50 to 75 self-declared Indigenous students at spring and fall convocation ceremonies.

For more information on both the spring and fall ceremony dates you can visit the University of Lethbridge's website.