'Vaccine is the way': Some Alberta truckers say the solution to the mandate issue is simple

Alberta's transportation minister says she is watching the unfolding situation involving the vaccine mandate for Canadian and U.S. truckers that could cause problems in the industry.

Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney made a statement on the issue Saturday, saying that more than 50 per cent of Alberta's gross domestic product is delivered by truck, so the service is essential for the provincial economy.

"We have been working with our industry stakeholders throughout the pandemic to maintain an effective workforce and transportation network. We have also worked with the federal government to address the challenges faced by our industry, and we will continue to advocate for our interests," Sawhney said.

On Thursday, the federal government announced it would not be changing the rules for Canadian truckers to allow them to cross the Canada-U.S. border without proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The change is despite an announcement made earlier in the week that Ottawa says "was provided in error."

Sylvain Charlebois, who is a food policy and distribution professor, says the impact to Canada's supply chain could be huge.

"Most food companies are already operating with 15 to 20 per cent fewer people," he told CTV News. "And over $25 billion worth of food comes from the United States every single year. So we are expecting smaller businesses, independent grocers, to have a hard time getting food."

The Canadian Trucking Alliance, in a statement to CTV News earlier this week, said the government's mandate would result in approximately 16,000 cross-border drivers leaving their jobs.

Trucker Graham Cool says he knows many industry colleagues who will be impacted.

"There's a little bit of a sentiment that the guys don't want to do it, they don't want to be forced to do it," he said. "But I'm double vaccinated.

"I think the vaccine is the way to get out of this mess. We also have to think about everyone else in the world. I'm crossing over five or six provinces and all kinds of different towns."