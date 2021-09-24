'Vaxxfest' brings in influencers, doctors to boost Alberta's Indigenous immunization rates

CALGARY -

An event hoping to boost vaccination rates in Alberta's Indigenous youth will be held this weekend.

'Vaxxfest' is a three-day push aiming to attract young Albertans to facilities in Morley and Calgary where vaccines will be available.

It's being billed as a festival-like experience where those on site will also be able to meet Indigenous social media influencers like Fawn Wood, Dallas Waskahat, Notorious Cree and Kendra Jessie.

The festivities will be hosted by The Power of 100, a group that hopes to achieve a 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination rate in all of Canada's First Nations.

Group founder Dr. Lana Potts is a Blackfoot family physician from Treaty 7. She'll be administering shots over the weekend.

Friday's event will be held at the Chiniki Rodeo Grounds on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation. It will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The festivities shift to the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino on Saturday and Sunday.

Vaxxfest will take place Saturday between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees will be required to keep socially distanced and wear masks.