    • Vehicle hits home in Edgemont

    A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle. A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle.
    Calgary police say a vehicle hit a home in Edgemont Monday morning.

    At 7:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a home in the 100 block of Edgeview Road N.W.

    The Calgary Fire Department said the damage to the home was "cosmetic."

    EMS said no one was injured.

    The investigation is ongoing.

