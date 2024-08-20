Warm and windy Tuesday in Calgary ahead of a cool and wet Wednesday

Most of southern Alberta had a mild start on Tuesday with a break from wildfire smoke and warmer temperatures.

A southwest-to-northeast weather pattern offered unlimited visibility in Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, compared to higher levels of particulate in northern Alberta.

Winds are expected to increase throughout the day, peaking around 20 to 40 km/h out of the southwest in Calgary, as the ridge of high pressure sitting along the southern border of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba starts to track east.

A low-pressure system will slide south along the Pacific coastline, introducing instability and bringing some precipitation to southern B.C. and central and southern Alberta on Wednesday.

Calgary is likely to receive some rain, but accumulations will be minimal.

The rotation within this frontal system could bring smoke back in to southern Alberta for the weekend.

Daytime highs will return to above seasonal values after Wednesday, with overnight lows slightly warmer than the average of 9 C.