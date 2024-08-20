Warm and windy Tuesday in Calgary ahead of a cool and wet Wednesday
Most of southern Alberta had a mild start on Tuesday with a break from wildfire smoke and warmer temperatures.
A southwest-to-northeast weather pattern offered unlimited visibility in Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, compared to higher levels of particulate in northern Alberta.
Winds are expected to increase throughout the day, peaking around 20 to 40 km/h out of the southwest in Calgary, as the ridge of high pressure sitting along the southern border of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba starts to track east.
A low-pressure system will slide south along the Pacific coastline, introducing instability and bringing some precipitation to southern B.C. and central and southern Alberta on Wednesday.
Calgary is likely to receive some rain, but accumulations will be minimal.
The rotation within this frontal system could bring smoke back in to southern Alberta for the weekend.
Daytime highs will return to above seasonal values after Wednesday, with overnight lows slightly warmer than the average of 9 C.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Partial system outage impacts airports in Canada, with longer wait times at customs
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Partial system outage impacts airports in Canada, with longer wait times at customs
Airports are currently facing a partial system outage, Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday. The extent of the outage is unclear, however the agency is working with partners to fix the issue, officials said.
Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
Humans age dramatically at two key points in their life, study finds
Scientists have found that human beings age at a molecular level in two accelerated bursts – first at the age of 44, and then again at 60.
From meat to car and gas shortages, here's how rail work stoppages may impact Canadians
Canadians are bracing for the outcome of a railway stoppage, from a hit to their pocketbooks to a shortage of products.
Senior public servants meet to discuss Canadian consul general's 'opulent' NYC condo
Senior public servants have been called to a House of Commons committee to explain the government's decision to buy a $9-million condo for the consul general in New York.
Halifax police officer shoots, kills three dogs that attacked woman
Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
'A war zone' in Jasper: What it's like to come home after a wildfire
More than three weeks ago, a wildfire tore through Jasper, Alta., destroying about 30 per cent of the town’s structures. Most of the buildings lost were homes and businesses.
Ex-officer convicted in George Floyd's killing is moved to new prison months after stabbing
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
RCMP looking for male assailant after women sexually assaulted west of Edmonton
Hinton and Edson RCMP are asking the public to identify a man who allegedly approached several women from behind, forcibly pulled their pants down and took photos.
-
Charges laid in shooting at Edmonton spray park
One person has been charged after a shooting in the parking lot of an Edmonton spray park earlier this year.
-
Gas leak prompts evacuations in southwest Edmonton
Several buildings in southwest Edmonton were evacuated on Tuesday morning after a gas leak, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.
Lethbridge
-
Missing kayaker may be on South Saskatchewan River between Grand Forks, Medicine Hat: Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police are searching for a 40-year-old woman they believe is kayaking down the South Saskatchewan River.
-
Average home prices climb in Lethbridge as buyers seek lower prices
The average price of a home in Lethbridge has jumped by more than 19 per cent over the past year, statistics indicate.
-
Excitement building as Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days draws near
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced for assaulting, intimidating homeless couple with skid-steer loader
An Okanagan man who used a skid-steer loader to destroy the possessions of a homeless couple, knocking one of them unconscious as he ran over their belongings, will not face jail time for the assault.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Surrey, B.C., stabbing
Homicide investigators say a 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Surrey, B.C., man last month.
-
Eby pledges $300M towards 1,508-bed student housing project at UBC
Premier David Eby says the province and University of British Columbia will partner to create housing for more than 1,500 students at the institution's Vancouver campus.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man sentenced for assaulting, intimidating homeless couple with skid-steer loader
An Okanagan man who used a skid-steer loader to destroy the possessions of a homeless couple, knocking one of them unconscious as he ran over their belongings, will not face jail time for the assault.
-
Vancouver Aquarium welcomes 'otterly adorable' pups following rescues
Two rescued otter pups have arrived at their new forever home at the Vancouver Aquarium.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Surrey, B.C., stabbing
Homicide investigators say a 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Surrey, B.C., man last month.
Saskatoon
-
Rural Saskatchewan fire department offers $20K reward as it battles hay bale arson attacks
A string of suspected arsons on hay bales, grass and crops around a west-central Saskatchewan town has been both agitating and perplexing, says the local fire chief.
-
More people are seeing bears in the Prince Albert National Park. Here’s why that’s concerning.
Many of Saskatchewan’s summer destinations are known for providing an opportunity to see wildlife, and one of the most elusive of the animals in the province has been making more of an appearance this year. Experts say that’s cause for concern.
-
Saskatoon police say teen spat on officer before violent cruise weekend arrest
The Saskatoon Police Service alleges its officers were assaulted on Saturday night during cruise weekend, but witnesses are telling a different story.
Regina
-
Regina Transit adding over 25,000 hours of service to busiest routes
Regina Transit will be adding more than 25,000 hours of bus service to some of its busiest routes.
-
Regina organizations helping parents with rising costs of school supplies
With just a few weeks until the beginning of another school year, a number of organizations in Regina are helping families with the rising costs of school supplies needed for new and returning students.
-
Citizens against 'NIMBY-ism' present petition to city hall
A small but dedicated group of concerned Regina citizens delivered a petition against 'NIMBY-ism' to Regina city hall Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario closing 10 supervised drug consumption sites near schools, child cares centres
The Ontario government has announced that it will be closing sites that provide supervised drug consumption services (SCS) near schools and child care centres, and will be prohibiting any new ones from being built near them.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Partial system outage impacts airports in Canada, with longer wait times at customs
Airports are currently facing a partial system outage, Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday. The extent of the outage is unclear, however the agency is working with partners to fix the issue, officials said.
-
In photos: Rare super blue moon seen over Ontario skies
People across Ontario got a sight of a rare super blue moon that illuminated the night skies on Monday.
Montreal
-
Plante 'chose to deflect' by criticizing opposition for asking question in English: Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayor
The opposition at Montreal City Hall is accusing Mayor Valerie Plante of trying to avoid scrutiny of her handling of the devastating floods earlier this month by attacking a council member for asking a question in English.
-
Quebec announces six-month freeze on some temporary foreign workers in Montreal
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has announced a six-month freeze on certain temporary foreign worker applications in Montreal, in a move intended to put pressure on Ottawa to reduce the number of non-permanent residents in the province.
-
Oka school bans cell phones on school grounds -- even at lunch
Cell phones aren't allowed in classrooms in Quebec, but a high school in Oka is taking things a step further by banning their use anywhere on school grounds.
Atlantic
-
'Horrifying and terrifying': Victims of knife attack at Halifax-area school deliver impact statements
Victims of a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., in March 2023 took the witness stand Tuesday and delivered their emotional victim impact statements.
-
Halifax police officer shoots, kills three dogs that attacked woman
Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Condolences pour in for senior who made 'indelible mark' on P.E.I. hockey community
Many heartfelt condolences are pouring in for Allan Andrews, a prominent figure in the hockey community on Prince Edward Island, since the news of his death was made public Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Residents evacuated due to flooding in Downtown Winnipeg apartment
People living in a downtown apartment building have all been evacuated due to "significant flooding" according to the property manager.
-
'This was an emergency': Daughter of missing senior wants changes to how Silver Alerts are shared
The daughter of a Winnipeg senior who has been missing since December last year wants Silver Alerts to reach more people when they are issued.
-
Manitoba chiefs call for PM to rescind Charles Adler's appointment to Senate
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of veteran broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate.
Ottawa
-
Trillium Line will not be open for first day of classes at Carleton University
The Trillium Line will not be open for the first day of classes at Carleton University, as testing and trial running continues on the new north-south light rail transit line. The 21-day testing period for the system has not started.
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in unpaid fines for red light, photo radar camera violations
Drivers owe the City of Ottawa more than $16 million in unpaid fines for photo radar and red light camera violations over the past six years.
-
Here are the organizations withdrawing from Ottawa Pride this year
The number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulling out of Capital Pride events continues to grow in response to a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
Pentagon funds cobalt refinery plant expansion in northern Ontario
A battery materials refinery plant south of Temiskaming Shores has signed a multi-million-dollar contract with the United States military for a large expansion.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Partial system outage impacts airports in Canada, with longer wait times at customs
Airports are currently facing a partial system outage, Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday. The extent of the outage is unclear, however the agency is working with partners to fix the issue, officials said.
Barrie
-
E-bike sparks destructive fire at Orillia residence
Fire crews were called to battle flames that broke out at a property in Orillia and caused significant damage in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
-
Flood prevention project in downtown Barrie causes traffic & pedestrian disruptions
The City of Barrie is moving forward with a project to address drainage issues and reduce potential flooding downtown, resulting in lengthy traffic disruptions.
-
Fire at Barrie scrapyard not suspicious, official says
A fire that caused a large, dark plume of smoke into the skies over Barrie on Monday is not considered suspicious.
Kitchener
-
'Significant delays' expected this weekend as parts of Hwy. 7/8 close for pedestrian bridge installation
A portion of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener will be closed this weekend as the Region of Waterloo installs a new pedestrian bridge.
-
Wanted man charged with weapon, drug-related offences in Brantford
A wanted man and a woman are facing a long list of charges after being arrested last week in Brantford.
-
Ontario closing 10 supervised drug consumption sites near schools, child cares centres
The Ontario government has announced that it will be closing sites that provide supervised drug consumption services (SCS) near schools and child care centres, and will be prohibiting any new ones from being built near them.
London
-
London woman stabbed by a stranger while walking a dog
Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police said a woman was walking a dog in the 1200 block of Brydges Street near Highbury Avenue when a man approached her, pushed her to the ground and stabbed her multiple times before running from the area.
-
Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
-
'Difficult but necessary steps' LHSC continues to trim senior staff
LHSC has announced five more senior staff have left the organization. It’s part of the hospital’s bid to knock down its $150-million budget deficit projected for 2025
Windsor
-
Arson investigation launched after two vehicles set on fire
Windsor police have released video footage of two vehicles being torched on Langlois Avenue.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Partial system outage impacts airports in Canada, with longer wait times at customs
Airports are currently facing a partial system outage, Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday. The extent of the outage is unclear, however the agency is working with partners to fix the issue, officials said.
-
Eight people escape 'deliberate' house fire: arson unit
The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit has launched an investigation following what has been deemed a “deliberate” fire at a home on Pelissier Street with eight people inside.