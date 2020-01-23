CALGARY -- It appears the Calgary man who suffered a gunshot wound in February 2018 when a rancher near Okotoks fired a warning shot at trespassers has found himself on the wrong side of the law once again.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 43-year-old Ryan Randy Watson on charges of:

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a controlled substance

Failing to attend court

The wanted man is described as:

Approximately 170 cm (5-7) tall

Having brown hair and blue eyes

Having a large surgery scar on his right forearm (the result of the gunshot wound)

Anyone with information regarding Watson's current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Watson had attempted to sue Edouard 'Eddie' Maurice, the rancher who shot him during a suspected vehicle prowling on Maurice's property, for $100,000 in compensation for the "severe damages and disability" he suffered as a result of the shooting. The lawsuit was dismissed earlier this month.