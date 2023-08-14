Water restrictions in place for some southern Alberta communities as temperatures soar
A heat warning has been issued for much of southern Alberta and the high, dry temperatures are having an impact on water resources.
"Pincher Creek has had water restrictions multiple times but this is definitely the worst in recent history," said Alexa Levair, director of operations and infrastructure with the Town of Pincher Creek.
The Town of Pincher Creek is currently under a stage 2 water restriction, meaning residents can only water their lawns once a week and all watering activities are restricted to the hours of 6 to 10 a.m. and 7 to 11 p.m.
The town receives its water from the Castle River and Pincher Creek, which Levair says are very low.
"Right now, the Pincher Creek is running 90 per cent below normal and the Castle River is running about 60 per cent below normal," Levair said.
Other major waterways in the region are also below normal levels.
The St. Mary River Irrigation District and Lethbridge Northern Irrigation District both have water restrictions in place.
As of Aug. 11, the Oldman River Dam was at 49 per cent of its storage capacity but, according to the City of Lethbridge, that isn't causing any concern for the city.
"Right now, in the city limits, we're slightly below normal flow rates and depth at the same time but what we're seeing regional to the south of us and even the upper Oldman basin, which is to the west of us in the mountains, is substantial decreases in flow depth," said Luke Palmer, emergency planning and risk supervisor with the city.
With no water restrictions in place for Lethbridge residents, Palmer says residents are encouraged to water their lawns in the early morning or late evening and avoid washing their cars.
"We've been in a three- to four-year drought in the south and we still have not seen precipitation to overcome that," Palmer said.
"We're going to need to see prolonged precipitation that allows us to come out of that moisture deficit."
With temperatures expected to be in the mid-30s all week, Palmer is reminding those planning to cool off in the river to plan ahead and be cautious.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
A climate connection to Alberta wildfires? Smith says most in province caused by humans
In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
Long way home: Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken direct aim at the Liberals for the state of the housing market, highlighting the dramatic increases in home prices, rents and even interest rates. Experts say the housing crisis poses a great risk to the incumbent government in the next election if it doesn't take drastic action soon.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police seek culprit in hate-crime confrontation
Edmonton police are looking for help identifying a man involved in a confrontation believed to be motivated by hate.
-
Shelter-in-place order in Mill Woods lifted, 2 in custody: police
A shelter-in-place order for a Mill Woods neighbourhood is over.
-
Federal NDP call out Ottawa on affordable housing during Edmonton stop
On Monday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh spoke with local families at the North Glenora Community League alongside NDP MPs Blake Desjarlais and Heather McPherson.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman says bus driver threatened to refuse service unless she put on a jacket
Catie Alvarez is left feeling outraged and degraded after a recent encounter with a bus driver.
-
$19.8M for a Pender Island mansion with working farm and vineyard
A custom-designed waterfront mansion on Pender Island has just hit the market for $19,800,000 and it comes with a sprawling 105-acre property – impeccably maintained by a live-in caretaker named Terry.
-
Police watchdog investigating after officer shoots, seriously injures B.C. man
B.C.'s police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting in Grand Forks on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
'It just doesn't make sense': Question raised after inmate walks away from federal prison
He wasn't gone for very long, but a convicted murderer walked away from the minimum security unit at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick on Saturday afternoon.
-
Number of projects making way in uptown Saint John, N.B.
Construction on a new park on the site of the former Barbour’s General Store is set to begin next week, while Port Saint John officials aim to complete their new green space along the Harbour Passage before the height of cruise season.
-
European earwigs thriving in the Maritimes this summer
A Nova Scotia zoologist says this summer the Maritimes has a higher number of earwigs than the region has seen in nearly 40 years.
Vancouver Island
-
New south Langford elementary school receives an Indigenous name
In south Langford on Monday, reconciliation was on full display as a naming ceremony took place on the site of what will soon become School District 62’s newest elementary school.
-
Body of 49-year-old woman recovered from lake near Victoria
Police divers have recovered the body of a 49-year-old woman who drowned Saturday in Thetis Lake Regional Park, near Victoria.
-
Canadian warships depart for Indo-Pacific operation, fulfilling promise to increase naval presence in region
The Canadian military is delivering on its promise to increase the number of warships deployed annually to the Indo-Pacific region from two ships to three, starting this summer.
Toronto
-
Newborn acquired infection after being fed stranger's breast milk in Toronto NICU
While under neonatal intensive care last summer, an Ontario family's premature baby suffered low oxygen levels and acquired an infection after being fed a stranger's breast milk — but, ultimately, it was a lack of communication from the Toronto area hospitals' staff that has "forever shattered" the family's trust, they say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead after fire in Toronto west end
One person has died after a fire in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.
-
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man recounts his family's escape from Maui wildfires
The Carpinteyro family from Montreal's South Shore was visiting Hawaii for the fourth time in late June. But on their last day, they found themselves in the middle of the town of Lahaina, a resort beach-front vacation spot, as it went up in flames on Aug. 8.
-
Police arrest second suspect in Ontario in Claudia Iacono killing
Montreal Police (SPVM) say they've arrested a second suspect from Ontario in connection with the shooting death of Claudia Iacono, who was gunned down in her car in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough on May 16.
-
Program helps Montreal-area families afford rising back-to-school costs
Returning to class is just a few weeks away, and some parents face big bills. Operation Sac a dos (Operation School Backpack) gives out supplies, and this year it has had to expand to meet a growing need.
Ottawa
-
Ottawans reminisce about the 2003 blackout 20 years to the day
It's been two decades since Ottawa experienced its largest blackout on Aug. 14, 2003. The massive power outage, stretching from Ontario to Illinois, left the capital in darkness.
-
Homeowners in one Ottawa neighbourhood at risk of losing insurance after yet another flood
Residents on Adams Avenue in Ottawa say they're worried they could no longer be eligible for insurance because of repeated floods.
-
He rescued her when she was 3 in 1944, now, the two meet in Ottawa for the first time since then
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Kitchener
-
18-year-old killed in downtown Kitchener shooting identified by family
A Kitchener family is mourning the loss of their son as police continue to search for his suspected killer.
-
Driver dead after collision near Elmira
Waterloo regional police say a driver is dead after a fatal collision in Woolwich Township just south of Elmira.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after going the wrong way on Hwy. 401, causing head-on crash: OPP
A driver has been charged after a serious head-on crash on Highway 401 at Guelph Line led to complete westbound highway closure Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Engineer who designed doomed rural bridge can resume work in Sask. later this year
An engineer who designed a doomed bridge in rural Saskatchewan can resume practicing later this year as long as he's not working on a similar structure.
-
Saskatoon police searching for 47-year-old missing for more than a month
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month.
-
Sask. couple wins $100,000 in Lotto Max draw
A Crystal Springs woman decided to check her lottery tickets while getting gas and discovered a financial windfall was in store for her family.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
-
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
-
2 charged in Sioux Lookout murder as number of northern Ont. homicides grow
Two people are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a Sioux Lookout woman on Friday as the number of recent homicides in northern Ontario grows.
Winnipeg
-
Liquor workers strike to continue; MBLL accepting conciliator recommendation to end lockout action
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is accepting a recommendation from a conciliator to move ahead to binding arbitration with unionized workers, but it doesn't appear the union has the same plans.
-
'Construction rage': City urging drivers to slow down and show respect in construction zones
Winnipeg drivers annoyed with road construction could be taking their frustrations out on those just trying to do their jobs.
-
Manitoba minister attacks NDP and union in video about liquor stores strike
Manitoba's minister responsible for the province's liquor and lotteries corporation says people who are upset they can't buy alcohol due to a strike by staff at Crown-owned liquor stores should blame "the NDP and their union friends."
Regina
-
Four Regina city councillors look to declare a 'houselessness emergency'
A group of four Regina city councillors are putting forward a motion to declare a "houselessness emergency" at its next meeting.
-
Harvest in Saskatchewan beginning ahead of schedule
Odds are if you haven’t already – you’ll be seeing a lot of combines on Saskatchewan fields soon. Many producers are seeing an earlier harvest this year.
-
Man charged in 2022 crash that killed Fort Qu'Appelle woman
A man has been charged in connection to a crash in 2022 that took the life of a 25-year-old Fort Qu'Appelle woman.