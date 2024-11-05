CALGARY
Calgary

    • We'll get to double-digit temperatures this week, but it won't be on Wednesday

    Share

    Temperatures will climb, but not on Wednesday morning.

    With the wind chill, it will feel like -11.

    So, layers are the best way to go tomorrow, that way you can peel some of them off when the temperature climbs to 7 C in the afternoon.

    By Thursday and Friday, expect highs to make it into the teens.

    We should be able to maintain some of that heat into Saturday, but by Sunday, we'll start the cooling temperature trend that will make next week quite a cold one.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News