We'll get to double-digit temperatures this week, but it won't be on Wednesday

Temperatures will climb, but not on Wednesday morning.

With the wind chill, it will feel like -11.

So, layers are the best way to go tomorrow, that way you can peel some of them off when the temperature climbs to 7 C in the afternoon.

By Thursday and Friday, expect highs to make it into the teens.

We should be able to maintain some of that heat into Saturday, but by Sunday, we'll start the cooling temperature trend that will make next week quite a cold one.