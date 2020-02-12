CALGARY -- A WestJet flight bound for London was forced to return to Calgary airport Wednesday evening because of landing gear issues.

The incident occured shortly after the flight departed at 8:21 p.m.

In an emailed statement, WestJet said, "Due to a landing gear door issue, WestJet Flight 1 from Calgary to Gatwick, with 305 guests on board, made the decision to conduct an air turn back shortly after departure tonight. The aircraft is expected to have a normal landing around 10 p.m."

It went on to add that the airline was working to determine the "reaccomodation plan" to get passengers on their way "as soon as safely possible."

The flight landed safely shortly after 10 p.m., and according to a text message from CTV Calgary's Joelle Tomlinson, who was a passenger on the flight, everyone was required to stay on the flight while it refueled. with the anticipation being that it would take off later Wednesday evening.

When asked whether there had been any scary moments, Tomlinson texted, "I wouldn't say any scary moments, but I heard a rattling of some sort? I don't think something was latched or perhaps something was a little loose?"

She added that there were "lots of upset people on board whose travel is affected. We have to sit on board for the next 30 minutes. I'm glad everyone's OK too. It was a weird situation."