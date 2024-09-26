CALGARY
    Wet and windy start to Thursday, with a decent weekend ahead

    The frontal system associated with an incoming low pressure system brought stronger winds, rain, and scattered thunderstorms to central and southern Alberta overnight.

    As of 7 a.m. wind warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for the southwest corner of Alberta was still in place, but should be dropped by mid-morning.

    Wind warnings (purple) issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

    Caption: Wind warnings (purple) issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

    That rain will ease throughout the day Thursday and winds will shift from the northwest to a westerly flow by the afternoon.

    The daytime high on Thursday will be 11 degrees colder than Wednesday, but still two degrees above average.

    Conditions will be mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, with rain likely later in the day Sunday.

    Overnight temperatures will be close to freezing in the city of Calgary on Sunday and even cooler in rural communities that have more vegetation.

